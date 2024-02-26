Dr Phil and Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger weigh in on ‘biggest threats’ to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s long-distance romance – from their busy schedules to lack of privacy

Celebrity relationship experts shared their insights on the challenges Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce may face in their high-profile romance.

Dr. Phil and Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger weighed in on the ‘increased risk factors’ that come into play for the superstar couple during a teaser clip for the upcoming TMZ investigates: Taylor and Travis: the last love story released on Sunday.

The duo say hectic schedules and a long-distance relationship can pose problems, given that Taylor, a world-touring pop star, primarily resides in New York and Los Angeles, while NFL player Travis works and lives in Kansas City.

“The biggest risk factor I see is that you both have such full schedules that you struggle to spend quality time together,” Dr. Phil explained in the video.

Patti chimed in saying that “long distances are hard.”

“They’re not going to CVS to run errands, but remember what she said, she said, ‘I like that she’s like that,’” he continued.

“The others might have felt competitive and inferior.”

The ‘others’ Patti was referring to were the long list of celebrities the singer had dated in the past.

The list includes Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Jake Gyllenhaal, John Mayer, Taylor Lautner and Calvin Harris.

Her brief relationship with English actor Tom Hiddleston followed her split from Harris, eventually leading to a six-year partnership with Joe Alwyn in 2017.

Privacy is another challenge for the super-famous couple, as NBA owner and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban suggested in the trailer for TMZ Investigates: Taylor & Travis: Ultimate Love Story.

“For them there is no longer privacy. It doesn’t exist,’ she maintained.

‘Having security and having people around you is a scenario wherever you go. So the first thing you have to understand is that they have no privacy.”

The release of the clip follows the report that the 34-year-old pop singer needs to ensure the relationship stays on a positive path following Travis’ recent ‘missteps’.

“Taylor has a huge reserve of goodwill and, indeed, adoration, which may well withstand her boyfriend’s behavioral and reputational blunders,” said brand strategist and messaging consultant, Adam Hanftappearing to reference Travis’ Super Bowl meltdown and his decision to party after a mass shooting at the Kansas City parade.

“What will matter is the extent to which he stays on the straight and narrow and doesn’t embarrass himself or her, and related to that, how she deals with it should become a persistent issue,” he added.

Not only do Travis’s antics have the potential to tarnish the Reputation singer’s $1.1 billion net worth, but they could also negatively impact his own brand, and even that of the NFL.

“If Travis is plagued with impulse control problems and demonstrates a psychological resistance to taking a backseat to his celebrity – which is programmatic given that football heroes often compete for the Nobel Prize in Testosterone – and she ends up leaving him , your personal brand will suffer,” Hanft said.

“If the relationship ends that way, the NFL’s brand will also be bloodied, as it will reinforce the perception of football players being excited about all the wrong things,” he added.

The warning comes amid waves of criticism for Travis for almost coming to blows with his coach Andy Reid during the Super Bowl.

A few days later, Travis spectacularly insensitive decision to party hard after a mass shooting in its Super Bowl The parade sparked even more anger among the public.

Kelce’s outburst came with his girlfriend Taylor cheering him on in the stands.

Just hours after 22 fans were shot (nine children among them, a young mother dead), Travis arrived at the ‘Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar’ and took selfies with police while carrying an open bottle of beer on the street, after having walked onto the parade stage looking too drunk to speak.

Outraged fans on social media used the terms ‘caveman’ and ‘moron’ to describe the situation.

Kelce later matched Taylor’s $100,000 donation to the shooting victims.

Despite Travis’ public displays of regret, Taylor, as brand expert Hanft stated, must be careful about her future with the athlete to protect her brand, which Bloomberg estimated at $1.1 billion, thanks in part to his massive 146-date Eras Tour world tour and subsequent tour film.

It comes after Forbes estimated Swift had a net worth of more than $740 million in July.

When her romance with Travis first broke down last year, the football player said he knew he had to be on his best behavior.

“That was the most important thing for me,” he said. WSJ. “Make sure you don’t say anything that might push Taylor away.”