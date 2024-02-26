Mon. Feb 26th, 2024

    Zelensky Reveals How Many Ukrainian Troops Have Died Fighting Russia

    By

    Zelensky Reveals How Many Ukrainian Troops Have Died Fighting Russia

    Reuters/Liesa Johannssen

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that more than 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died fighting Russia—a chilling figure that was revealed just after the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

    It’s the first time Ukraine has shared an official death toll for its troops in over a year, ending speculation about casualty counts as both Zelensky and Vladimir Putin have kept their country’s figures close to their chests.

    “I don’t know if I have a right to tell you the numbers of our losses. Every single person is a tragedy,” Zelensky said, adding, “31,000 [members] of Ukraine’s military were killed during this war.”

