Sabrina Carpenter blinded by the sun in trainwreck Today interview… as Taylor Swift’s support act reveals she’s set to return to Australia for her own tour

Sabrina Carpenter struggled to see her excited fans as she was forced to do an interview in the blazing sun on Monday morning.

The American singer, 25, who is opening for Taylor Swift on her Eras tour, appeared live on Nine’s Today show alongside presenters Karl Stefanovic and Sarah Abo.

He was tasked with answering questions from eager fans and the question and answer session was held outdoors to make room for the large crowds waiting to catch a glimpse of the pop star.

However, blind Sabrina struggled to see the crowd under the glaring sun.

While the crowd of fans was mostly in the shade, Sabrina had to stand on a stage next to Karl, 49, and Sarah, leaving the singer exposed to the elements.

Sabrina couldn’t help but comment on the intense sun, as she had to shield her eyes to try to see the enthusiastic fans asking her questions about her time in Australia and the Eras tour.

Walking on stage, Sabrina said, ‘Your sun is so bright!’

At the end of the Q&A session, Sabrina also seemed unimpressed with the setup as she thanked fans for getting up early for the 8:30 a.m. interview and complained about the sun.

She told her fans: ‘We’re all here and the sun is hitting us so hard!’

Elsewhere in the Q&A, Sabrina also revealed the exciting news that she plans to return Down Under for her own tour after supporting Taylor on her Eras tour.

Sabrina has toured Australia alongside Taylor and has been taking to the stage before the global megastar’s show every night to perform for fans.

A fan asked her if she would consider returning for her own headlining tour, prompting Sabrina to enthusiastically respond, “My manager is looking at me with a smile, so yeah, yeah, that’s happening a lot.”

Teasing more details to come, he added, “Girl, I don’t have the date yet, but I’ll tell you soon.”

Sabrina was greeted with an epic reception from the crowd as she was presented with friendship bracelets, flowers and other handmade gifts before the interview.

She gushed that her Sydney fans were special and insisted the positive reception they had given her was like nothing else.

However, she had to cancel her performance in Sydney on Friday due to thunderstorms, but Taylor sweetly brought her on stage for a duet, so she still had the chance to perform.

However, their performance had to be canceled on Friday night at Sydney’s Accor Stadium when the venue had to be temporarily evacuated due to thunderstorms.

But he still got a chance to take the stage later that night when he performed a White Horse duet together, mixed with Coney Island, with Taylor.

‘My incredibly talented, wonderful, beautiful, hilarious, genius opening act Sabrina Carpenter!’ Taylor said as she introduced the singer, who she is rumored to be dating Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan.

“She heroically sacrificed her program, which I think is a crime against Sydney and I think it needs to be fixed.”