Ousted Michigan GOP Chair Has to Stop Pretending She’s Still in Charge: Judge

Sarah Rice for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A Michigan court on Tuesday affirmed the unseating of Kristina Karamo as the state’s Republican Party chair, barring her from continuing to identify as its leader, access its bank accounts or postal boxes, or make any further attempts to cling to the last vestiges of power.

The preliminary injunction by Kent County Circuit Judge J. Joseph Rossi comes just weeks after the Republican National Committee recognized former U.S. Rep. Pete Hoekstra as the state party’s rightful chair after its members voted to oust Karamo and elect him in her stead.

Though the ruling, backdated by Rossi to Jan. 6, when Karamo was drummed out, nominally settles the leadership question, the knives-out battle may not yet be quite over. Still to come on Saturday is the state party convention, which promises to be a Veep subplot for the ages should Karamo follow through on an earlier threat to hold a rival convention at the same time.

Read more at The Daily Beast.