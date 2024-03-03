Corio, Victoria: A heavily armed siege unfolds after a gunman barricades himself in a house and police in bulletproof vests rush to the scene

<!–

A siege was underway in Corio, Victoria, on Sunday afternoon amid reports that one person had been shot.

Armed members of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and police wearing bulletproof vests are at the scene, and people are warned to stay away from areas near Horne Square and Diane Way.

Emergency services were reportedly called to a home in Horne Square at around 12 noon.

Neighbors were reportedly told there was a man barricaded inside a home who was “armed and dangerous.”

Police were heard negotiating with at least one person inside the property, the Geelong Advertiser reported.

Locals who gathered near the scene of the clash were asked to stay behind a fence.

The SOG unit intervenes when there are dangerous suspects and critical incidents such as sieges, hostage situations and armed criminals.

The Victorian ambulance service is available if needed at the home, but has not yet treated anyone at the location, which is close to a Baptist church.

More to come…