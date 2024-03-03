Amanda Serrano’s bout against Nina Meinke is cancelled due to the Puerto Rican fighter being deemed ‘medically unfit’ just minutes before the clash

<!–

Amanda Serrano broke down in tears in the ring when it was announced that her main event fight against Nina Meinke was canceled on Saturday night, just minutes ahead of schedule.

Serrano was deemed medically unfit to compete by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission after suffering an eye injury on Friday.

The event promoter and Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) company announced that the fight was canceled about 30 minutes before Serrano entered the ring.

“Amanda Serrano has unfortunately been declared medically unfit by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission to fight tonight due to an eye injury she suffered yesterday,” reads a statement from MVP.

“She is devastated that she will not be able to perform in front of her hometown fans, but despite wanting to go out and put on a show, the Commission said there is no way she can fight with her eye in her current condition.

Amanda Serrano burst into tears when it was announced that her main event was cancelled.

‘This decision equally affects Nina Meinke and MVP will pay her fight purse in full. MVP and Amanda would like to apologize to all attendees and the company will provide full refunds to all those who request it. Details to follow about the ticket refund process.

“Amanda is proud of the way her MVP teammates competed tonight, appreciates the love and support from her fans and looks forward to returning to the ring soon.”

