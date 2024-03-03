BRIT Awards 2024 attract 3.1 million viewers as ratings drop by almost a million despite performances from Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and Raye.

The BRIT Awards 2024 attracted 3.1 million viewers during its broadcast on Saturday night.
Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo hosted the show, which for the second year in a row took place on a Saturday and was broadcast live from London’s O2 Arena.
And despite a star-studded line-up, which included Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and Raye, ratings fell by 0.8 million.
The BRIT Awards 2024, broadcast on ITV, attracted an average audience of 2.5 million, with a peak of 3.1 million.
2023 was the first year the awards ceremony was moved to a Saturday, and the move evidently paid off (after views increased by 1.2 million from the previous year) when it aired.
Despite an incredible line-up in 2022, which included Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Adele’s first appearance at the awards in five years, ratings were still down from the 2.9 million viewers who watched in 2021.
Brits had previously seen a steady decline in viewership with 9.86 million people tuning in to the ceremony in 1999, when Robbie Williams won Single of the Year for his hit Angel, while Manic Street Preachers took Album of the Year.
The numbers rebounded slightly in 2012, when Adele took the stage to accept Album of the Year for her album 21, a year after her iconic performance of “Someone Like You.”
The 2021 ceremony, which had been delayed from its usual February date to May due to the Covid pandemic, had 2.9 million viewers.
Raye broke records at Saturday night’s BRIT Awards, winning six gongs during a star-studded ceremony at London’s O2 arena.
The singer and songwriter, 26, took home the first gong presented that night, Song of the Year for her hit Escapism ft 070 Shake, shortly before also taking home the gong for R&B Act and Best New Artist.
He was crying his eyes out when he later accepted Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, bringing his beloved grandmother on stage at one point.
The star now holds the record for the most BRITs won in a single ceremony, a record that was previously four, held jointly by Blur (1995), Adele (2016) and Harry Styles (2023).
On a night dominated by the winners, who won gongs in all but four categories, Dua Lipa (pictured) won best pop act, while Kylie Minogue picked up the global icon award.
THE BRITISH WINNERS AT A GLANCE
SONG OF THE YEAR – RAYE ft 070 Shake – Escapism
ARTIST OF THE YEAR – RAYE
ALBUM OF THE YEAR – RAYE, My 21st Century Blues
GROUP OF THE YEAR – Selva
WORLD ICON – Kylie Minogue
DANCE ACT – Calvin Harris
ALTERNATIVE ROCK – Bring Me The Horizon
HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT – Casisdead
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR – Boygenius
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR – Miley Cyrus – Flores
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST – SZA
Pop Act – Dua Lipa
BEST NEW ARTIST – RAYE
BRIT RISING STAR – The Last Supper
R&B LAW – RAYE
Raye had been nominated eight times (the most ever by a single artist in one year), including two nominations for song of the year, for Escapism, which won the title, and Prada.
In addition to Raye’s big hits, Dua Lipa won best pop act, while Kylie Minogue, who made a huge comeback last year with Padam Padam, took home the global icon award. The night was dominated by the winners, who won gongs in all but four categories.
Dua Lipa picked up the fan-voted Pop Act gong and gushed to her fans: “I guess for more reasons than one my fans are the reasons I’m here today, so I want to give a huge thank you to everyone and each one of them”. Only one of you has voted for me.
A record 98 artists entered the new BRIT 2024 award, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.
The only men to receive praise were Calvin Harris for his dance act; Sheffield quartet Bring Me The Horizon in the alternative rock category; Casidead for best hip-hop, grime or rap act; and the Jungle duo as group of the year.
Miley Cyrus was noticeably absent that night, sending her thanks for her International Song Award win for her smash hit Flowers in a video message.
‘Hello everyone at Brits. “I wanted to thank you so much for voting for Flowers as international song of the year, and a special thank you for giving me a place to wear this dress,” she said, holding up her tiny gold number.
‘It’s amazing to win, but the real prize is having this amazing song reach everyone. I know this video is a little short but I just wanted it to match my dress.’
Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding pulled out all the stops as they led the proceedings.
Double nominee Dua, 28, opened the ceremony with her new song Training Season from her upcoming third studio album.
The singer looked incredible in an all-leather look as Ellie, 37, burst onto the stage just a week after announcing the end of her marriage.
The evening ended with Dua Lipa presenting Kylie with the Global Icon Award, giving way to the Australian pop star’s final performance.
‘It’s okay, I’m just going to be sobbing to Raye, you did that!’ said an excited Kylie as she took the stage.
‘You did that. Brits, thank you very much. I really tried to think hard about what to say tonight, but I knew I couldn’t plan anything and I knew it would just be about emotion.’
‘For some of you it has been a lifetime: 36 years and counting of experiences together and what really gets me is the love of music and the connection with people… I have friends in this room that I have worked with over the years. ‘
The pop superstar then took to the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits, including her recent chart-topper Padam Padam, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, Slow and Love At First Sight.
BRIT AWARDS 2024 WINNERS
THE SONG OF THE YEAR
Calvin Harris – Miracle
Casso x RAYE – Prada
Central Cee – Let it go
Dave – sprinter
Dua Lipa – Dance the Night
Ed Sheeran – Eyes Closed
J Hus – Who told you?
Kenya Grace – Strangers
Lewis Capaldi – I wish you the best
Pink Panther – The boy is a liar
RAYE – Escapism – WINNER
Rudimental – Dancing is healing
Stormzy – Firebae
Change nightclub – React
Venebee – Messy in the Sky
BEST NEW ARTIST
mahalia
Olivia Dean
Pink Panther
RAYE – WINNER
Yuseff Dayes
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Arlo Parks
Central EEC
David
Dua Lipa
Fred again…
J Hus
Jessie Ware
little simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE – WINNER
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blur
Persecution and status
Headie Uno and K-Trap
Jungle – WINNER
young fathers
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Blink 182
Boygenius – WINNER
foo fighters
gabriels
Paramore
DANCE ACT
Barry can’t swim
becky hill
Calvin Harris – WINNER
Fred again…
Romy
R&B Law
Cleo Sol
jorja smith
mahalia
RAYE – WINNER
sault
ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Blur
Bring me the horizon – WINNER
The Rolling Stones
young fathers
Yusseff Dayes
HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
Casidead – WINNER
Central EEC
David
J Hus
little simz
POP ACT
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Olivia Dean
RAY
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
asake
burned boy
Carolina Polachek
CMAT
Minogue Kylie
King’s wool
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA – WINNER
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
Billie Eilish – What was I made for?
David Kushner – Daylight
Doja Cat – Paint the town red
Jazzy – Giving me
Libyanca – People
Coach Meghan – Made you look
Miley Cyrus – Flowers – WINNER
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Oliver Tree – I miss you
Olivia Rodrigo – Vampire
Peggy Gou – Says like
Rema – Calm down
SZA – Kill Bill
Tate McRae – Greedy –
Tyla – Water
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Blur – the ballad of darren
J Hus – Beautiful
Little Simz – No thanks
RAYE – My 21st Century Blues – WINNER
Young Parents – Heavy Heavy
RISING BRITISH STAR
Caity Baser
Sekou Island
The Last Supper – WINNER