BRIT Awards 2024 attract 3.1 million viewers as ratings drop by almost a million despite performances from Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and Raye.

The BRIT Awards 2024 attracted 3.1 million viewers during its broadcast on Saturday night.

Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo hosted the show, which for the second year in a row took place on a Saturday and was broadcast live from London’s O2 Arena.

And despite a star-studded line-up, which included Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and Raye, ratings fell by 0.8 million.

The BRIT Awards 2024, broadcast on ITV, attracted an average audience of 2.5 million, with a peak of 3.1 million.

2023 was the first year the awards ceremony was moved to a Saturday, and the move evidently paid off (after views increased by 1.2 million from the previous year) when it aired.

Despite an incredible line-up in 2022, which included Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher and Adele’s first appearance at the awards in five years, ratings were still down from the 2.9 million viewers who watched in 2021.

Brits had previously seen a steady decline in viewership with 9.86 million people tuning in to the ceremony in 1999, when Robbie Williams won Single of the Year for his hit Angel, while Manic Street Preachers took Album of the Year.

The numbers rebounded slightly in 2012, when Adele took the stage to accept Album of the Year for her album 21, a year after her iconic performance of “Someone Like You.”

The 2021 ceremony, which had been delayed from its usual February date to May due to the Covid pandemic, had 2.9 million viewers.

Raye broke records at Saturday night’s BRIT Awards, winning six gongs during a star-studded ceremony at London’s O2 arena.

The singer and songwriter, 26, took home the first gong presented that night, Song of the Year for her hit Escapism ft 070 Shake, shortly before also taking home the gong for R&B Act and Best New Artist.

He was crying his eyes out when he later accepted Album of the Year, Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, bringing his beloved grandmother on stage at one point.

The star now holds the record for the most BRITs won in a single ceremony, a record that was previously four, held jointly by Blur (1995), Adele (2016) and Harry Styles (2023).

On a night dominated by the winners, who won gongs in all but four categories, Dua Lipa (pictured) won best pop act, while Kylie Minogue picked up the global icon award.

THE BRITISH WINNERS AT A GLANCE SONG OF THE YEAR – RAYE ft 070 Shake – Escapism ARTIST OF THE YEAR – RAYE ALBUM OF THE YEAR – RAYE, My 21st Century Blues GROUP OF THE YEAR – Selva WORLD ICON – Kylie Minogue DANCE ACT – Calvin Harris ALTERNATIVE ROCK – Bring Me The Horizon HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT – Casisdead INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR – Boygenius INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR – Miley Cyrus – Flores INTERNATIONAL ARTIST – SZA Pop Act – Dua Lipa BEST NEW ARTIST – RAYE BRIT RISING STAR – The Last Supper R&B LAW – RAYE

Raye had been nominated eight times (the most ever by a single artist in one year), including two nominations for song of the year, for Escapism, which won the title, and Prada.

In addition to Raye's big hits, Dua Lipa won best pop act, while Kylie Minogue, who made a huge comeback last year with Padam Padam, took home the global icon award.

Dua Lipa picked up the fan-voted Pop Act gong and gushed to her fans: “I guess for more reasons than one my fans are the reasons I’m here today, so I want to give a huge thank you to everyone and each one of them”. Only one of you has voted for me.

A record 98 artists entered the new BRIT 2024 award, which has been designed by British visual artist and painter Rachel Jones.

The only men to receive praise were Calvin Harris for his dance act; Sheffield quartet Bring Me The Horizon in the alternative rock category; Casidead for best hip-hop, grime or rap act; and the Jungle duo as group of the year.

Miley Cyrus was noticeably absent that night, sending her thanks for her International Song Award win for her smash hit Flowers in a video message.

‘Hello everyone at Brits. “I wanted to thank you so much for voting for Flowers as international song of the year, and a special thank you for giving me a place to wear this dress,” she said, holding up her tiny gold number.

‘It’s amazing to win, but the real prize is having this amazing song reach everyone. I know this video is a little short but I just wanted it to match my dress.’

Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding pulled out all the stops as they led the proceedings.

Double nominee Dua, 28, opened the ceremony with her new song Training Season from her upcoming third studio album.

The singer looked incredible in an all-leather look as Ellie, 37, burst onto the stage just a week after announcing the end of her marriage.

The evening ended with Dua Lipa presenting Kylie with the Global Icon Award, giving way to the Australian pop star’s final performance.

‘It’s okay, I’m just going to be sobbing to Raye, you did that!’ said an excited Kylie as she took the stage.

‘You did that. Brits, thank you very much. I really tried to think hard about what to say tonight, but I knew I couldn’t plan anything and I knew it would just be about emotion.’

‘For some of you it has been a lifetime: 36 years and counting of experiences together and what really gets me is the love of music and the connection with people… I have friends in this room that I have worked with over the years. ‘

The pop superstar then took to the stage to perform a medley of her greatest hits, including her recent chart-topper Padam Padam, Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, Slow and Love At First Sight.