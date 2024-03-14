Salam briefs Derian on Ministry of Economy’s measures to combat inflation

NNA – Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, on Thursday welcomed Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amine Salam, at Dar al-Fatwa.

Following the meeting, Salam stated, quot;Wersquo;ve extended our well-wishes to His Eminence on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, wishing him continued health and well-being. We also briefed His Eminence on the initiatives we are undertaking during Ramadan to assist several charitable associations, and the measures being taken by the Ministry of Economy to combat inflation.quot;

quot;Unfortunately, we had hoped for greater awareness during Ramadan, as this is a month of mercy, blessing, and goodness, not a month for exploiting people. Wersquo;ve informed the Grand Mufti about the inspections we will conduct during the blessed month at commercial establishments, particularly food outlets, to regulate affairs and ensure that traders are fully informed. The Ministry of Economy is always vigilant in addressing manipulations affecting people#39;s daily lives,rdquo; Salam added.nbsp;

quot;Our discussions also touched on various issues, including His Eminence#39;s recent visit to Qatar, which was very fruitful and will be followed up on. Similarly, following our significant visit to Qatar, we will be engaging with the Ministry of Endowments and several Qatari authorities to support Dar al-Iftaa, Sharia colleges, and numerous charitable institutions in Lebanon,rdquo; Salam concluded.nbsp;

