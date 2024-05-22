Thursday, May 23, 2024

Time
Topic
Schedule of the House Committees#39; sessions:
10:00
Session for the House Committee of Media and Telecom, chaired by MP Ibrahim Moussawi;
10:30
Session for the House Committee of Finance and Budget, chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan.
16:00
Opening of the book of condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions, at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.
20:00
Inauguration of OMT Beirut Sports Festival at Forum De Beyrouth.
