Thursday, May 23, 2024

Schedule of the House Committees#39; sessions:

10:00

Session for the House Committee of Media and Telecom, chaired by MP Ibrahim Moussawi;

10:30

Session for the House Committee of Finance and Budget, chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan.

16:00

Opening of the book of condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions, at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.

20:00

Inauguration of OMT Beirut Sports Festival at Forum De Beyrouth.

==========R.A.H.