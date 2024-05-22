Wed. May 22nd, 2024

Lebanon News

Thursday, May 23, 2024

By

May 22, 2024 #‘may, #2024:, #23,, #news’, #thursday’

Time

Topic

Schedule of the House Committees#39; sessions:

nbsp;

10:00

Session for the House Committee of Media and Telecom, chaired by MP Ibrahim Moussawi;

10:30

Session for the House Committee of Finance and Budget, chaired by MP Ibrahim Kanaan.

nbsp;

nbsp;

16:00

Opening of the book of condolences on the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and their companions, at the Iranian Embassy in Beirut.

20:00

Inauguration of OMT Beirut Sports Festival at Forum De Beyrouth.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.A.H.

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Israeli enemy artillery shells outskirts of Tayr Harfa, Alma as-Shaab

May 22, 2024
Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance mourns martyr Mohammad Ali Bou Taam

May 22, 2024
Lebanon News

Hamas chief attends funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

May 22, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Thursday, May 23, 2024

May 22, 2024
Lebanon News

Israeli enemy artillery shells outskirts of Tayr Harfa, Alma as-Shaab

May 22, 2024
Lebanon News

Islamic Resistance mourns martyr Mohammad Ali Bou Taam

May 22, 2024
Lebanon News

Hamas chief attends funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

May 22, 2024