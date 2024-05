NNA – Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, on Thursday met respectively at his Yarzeh office with former MP Amal Abu Zeid, former MP Estephan Al-Duwaihi, and former MP Zaher Al-Khatib.nbsp;

Discussions reportedly touched on the general situation and recent developments in Lebanon and the region.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y