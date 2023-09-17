Michael Jackson’s son Prince says Harry Styles shouldn’t have been crowned King of Pop because the late legend ‘spent decades’ earning the title

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Michael Jackson’s son Prince admonishes Harry Styles for the title of ‘King of Pop’.

The late legend’s eldest son recently spoke out about his father, claiming he “spent decades earning that crown, while Harry got it in a few years.”

While making a guest appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, which was released two weeks ago, the 26-year-old producer talked about how Styles was named the King of Pop by Rolling Stone in 2022.

He claimed that no current star as an artist can compare to the late pop icon. If anyone, he called Beyoncé the closest thing to his father’s iconic appeal.

His father died at the age of 50 due to an overdose in 2009, when he was only 12 years old.

Opening: Michael Jackson’s son Prince admonishes Harry Styles for the title of ‘King of Pop’

Late pop legend: The late legend’s eldest son recently spoke out about his father, claiming he ‘spent decades earning that crown while Harry got it in a few years’

Admonishing the New Crown: While making a guest appearance on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, released two weeks ago, the 26-year-old producer talked about how Styles was named the King of Pop by Rolling Stone in 2022

Before his sudden death, Prince said his father had worked hard to earn his title as King of Pop.

“When he was getting ready during rehearsals for This Is It, he came home late at night,” he said of the late pop legend, before adding that he also “didn’t sleep easily.”

“He would come home (and) he would be physically exhausted,” he recalled.

“He would have a shake or eat a meal and get started on music, go to his room, start writing or harmonizing, and melodic to try to come up with another song,” he continued.

“There are people who came before my technology generation, and they had to work their whole lives, down to the last detail, to get where they got,” he said, crediting previous generations of entertainment, including his father.

He also talked about how Michael saw himself as the ‘greatest of all time’ and claimed he was ‘bigger’ than his pop rival, the late Prince.

In the interview, he also revealed that there is still archival music recorded by his father, which has not yet been released to the public and is ready to be completed.

He explained that the music consists of incomplete and rough fragments because of his father’s unique way of making music.

“When it comes to unreleased music, what we have in our vault is – as I’m told – a lot of really rough works in progress,” Prince revealed.

“So it’s a lot of little snippets of ‘he he’ and stuff like that,” he continued.

“I don’t think my father ever learned to read sheet music,” he added. ‘As a trained musician, he was really self-taught.’

No One Compares: He claimed that no current star as an artist compares to the late pop icon. If anyone, he named Beyoncé as the closest to channeling his father’s iconic appeal

Courtesy of his father: Before his sudden and tragic passing, Prince said his father worked diligently to earn his title as King of Pop

King of Pop: For the past eight years, Prince has been working on an upcoming biopic chronicling his father’s legendary life and career. His father died at the age of 50 due to an overdose in 2009, when he was only 12 years old

He added that his unique talent also meant he had his own way of making music.

“That translated into the way he wrote music and made songs,” he said.

“Maybe clips of it exist too,” he continued. “He would do the beat with his mouth and his vocals for Beaded or Billie Jean. He would sing the beat and then layer the songs over it.”

For the past eight years, Prince has been working on an upcoming biopic chronicling his father’s legendary life and career with Hollywood producer Graham King.