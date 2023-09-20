Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    News

    All the Worst Men Are Rushing to Defend Russell Brand

    By

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , ,
    All the Worst Men Are Rushing to Defend Russell Brand

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if Andrew Tate is rushing to your defense—like Tate is currently doing on behalf of Russell Brand, the UK comedian newly accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and rape—you’re probably not worth defending in the first place.

    Tate, an openly misogynistic influencer who himself has been accused of sexual coercion and committing acts of sexual violence, posted a meme on X over the weekend of a medieval knight with the caption, “On my way to fight the crazy bitch allegations.”

    “Welcome to the club @rustyrockets,” Tate added, tagging Brand’s X account.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens dies aged 66 from injuries suffered in bike accident in March… which saw his right leg amputated

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    EXCLUSIVE: How Daily Mail Australia got justice for furious Aussie battler after the Lionesses’ World Cup visit left him with a $25,000 financial nightmare

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    Auto Workers’ Strike Has GOP Pretending to Be ‘Pro-Worker’

    Sep 20, 2023
    News

    The Best Performances at the Toronto International Film Festival

    Sep 20, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy