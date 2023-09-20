All the Worst Men Are Rushing to Defend Russell Brand

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that if Andrew Tate is rushing to your defense—like Tate is currently doing on behalf of Russell Brand, the UK comedian newly accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and rape—you’re probably not worth defending in the first place.

Tate, an openly misogynistic influencer who himself has been accused of sexual coercion and committing acts of sexual violence, posted a meme on X over the weekend of a medieval knight with the caption, “On my way to fight the crazy bitch allegations.”

“Welcome to the club @rustyrockets,” Tate added, tagging Brand’s X account.

