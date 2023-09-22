Fri. Sep 22nd, 2023

    News

    MAGA Media Warns Fox News Viewers: Lachlan Murdoch Is 'Super Woke'

    By

    Sep 22, 2023
    MAGA Media Warns Fox News Viewers: Lachlan Murdoch Is ‘Super Woke’

    Adrian Edwards/Getty

    In his announcement on Thursday that he was stepping down as chairman of News Corp and Fox Corp. and handing the reigns to Lachlan Murdoch, Rupert Murdoch assured staff that his eldest son was “absolutely committed to the cause.”

    According to Fox News’ far-right media rivals, that apparent cause is wokeness.

    In the wake of the 92-year-old media mogul’s decision to fade into the background, mainstream and liberal media have contemplated just how much the younger Murdoch will continue his father’s legacy of peddling outrage porn, grievance, and deception for profit. “I fear Fox will only be worse under son Lachlan & that this is a means to solidify his power before Dad’s death,” journalism professor Jeff Jarvis noted.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

