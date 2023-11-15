Santa’s village at Pacific Werribee shopping centre in Melbourne is forced to make big change to their ‘Christmas’ display after outrage: ‘How insulting’

<!–

A shopping center has been forced to overhaul its holiday presentation after customers were outraged by management’s decision to remove the word ‘Christmas’.

Santa’s Village in Pacific Werribee, southwest of Melbourne, instead had a sign above Santa’s chair saying: “Merry All”.

The display sparked strong criticism from locals, with some saying they would not take photos of Santa at the popular shopping spot this year.

Shoppers have slammed Pacific Werribee Shopping Center for dropping the word ‘Christmas’ on a Santa display.

Pacific Werribee customers branded Santa display ‘ridiculous’ and ‘insulting’

“Merry All” is ridiculous. It’s Christmas!’ » said an angry customer.

“We don’t change the names of other festivals, so why come up with a stupid slogan! » It’s really offensive to those who celebrate it.

“I will not take my kids to take Santa pictures at your center like I have for many years,” said another.

“It’s “Merry Christmas”, not Merry Everything! How insulting! I believe that inclusion for all is extremely important to our society.

“I am very happy to promote and celebrate all festivals and I would never want anyone to feel the need to change the name of their festivals and celebrations. I just don’t understand why you think it’s okay to change the name of a festival!’

“I won’t be buying anything from Pacific Werribee this CHRISTMAS,” said another shopper.

One unhappy customer said the exposure was “very disappointing” and she was glad she had left the area.

“Multiculturalism has gone crazy. I’m so glad I left Wyndham. Ballarat loves Christmas and embraces all cultures. Best decision we ever made,” they said.

Pacific Werribe’s management have since bowed to pressure to change the signage to ‘Merry Christmas’.

Pacific Werribee general manager Ryan Ling said the campaign aimed to encourage customers to do all their Christmas shopping at the centre.

“Pacific Werribee’s ‘Merry Everything’ Christmas campaign aims to showcase our incredible range of gifts and festive offers available at the Centre, so customers can shop ‘everything’ this festive season in one place “, did he declare. news.com.au

“In line with the campaign, we are committed to providing a convenient shopping experience, with a focus on providing a one-stop shop for customers’ festive needs.”

Mr Ling said the center acknowledged that some customers had raised questions about the campaign and “we listened to their feedback”.

“Our overarching goal is to create a vibrant and enjoyable business environment that meets the needs of our community, particularly in the run-up to Christmas. This is why we made the decision to change our signage from “Merry Everything” to “Merry Christmas”. ,’ he said.

The ‘Happy Everything’ campaign was part of a wider movement by the Queensland Investment Corporation, which owns Pacific Werribee.

The campaign began on November 2 and will continue until Christmas Eve.