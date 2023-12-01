Fri. Dec 1st, 2023

    News

    GOP senator says she choked on ‘woke policies’ at Senate lunch where Rand Paul used Heimlich maneuver to save her life

    By

    Nov 30, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    GOP senator says she choked on ‘woke policies’ at Senate lunch where Rand Paul used Heimlich maneuver to save her life

    Republican Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa at a press conference on Capitol Hill on September 19, 2023.

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa choked on a piece of food at a Senate lunch on Thursday.Sen. Rand Paul, a doctor, performed the Heimlich maneuver to save her life.She later blamed the “woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats.”

    Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa reportedly choked on a piece of food at a lunch with fellow Republican senators lunch on Thursday.

    That required the intervention of Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, a trained ophthalmologist, to perform the Heimlich maneuver on his colleague.

    Ernst later joked about the incident on X, saying that she couldn’t “help but choke on the woke policies” that the Democrats are “forcing down our throats.”

    Sen. Lindsey Graham apparently witnessed the choking and expressed gratitude for Paul, an occasional rival.

    “God bless Rand Paul,” he told the Washington Post. “I never thought I’d say that.”

    Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul! https://t.co/OJDdqpQXjR

    — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 30, 2023

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    After years of building up its navy, Saudi Arabia is testing its new warships with real-world missions

    Dec 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Electric cars are much less reliable than traditional gasoline vehicles, according to explosive study

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Simone Biles opens up about the difficulties of building her own home with husband Jonathan Owens as she gives construction update on Texas mega mansion

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    After years of building up its navy, Saudi Arabia is testing its new warships with real-world missions

    Dec 1, 2023
    News

    Who you follow on Instagram could be costing you dates

    Dec 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy