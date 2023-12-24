REVEALED: Jamie Carragher gives his verdict on the title race after Liverpool’s draw with Arsenal

Jamie Carragher shared his thoughts on the title race after Liverpool’s draw with Arsenal

The Gunners lead the Premier League, six points ahead of Manchester City

Chris Sutton says Jurgen Klopp IS right to criticize his own fans – everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jamie Carragher has given his verdict on this season’s title contenders following Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday.

Arsenal took an early lead at Anfield thanks to a Gabriel header, but the hosts quickly stopped them when Mohamed Salah scored his 12th Premier League goal of the season to draw level.

The match was filled with controversy as the hosts were denied a penalty after Martin Odegaard appeared to touch the ball in the area and referee Chris Kavanagh decided not to award a penalty confirmed by VAR.

Kostas Tsimikas will also spend an extended period on the sidelines after suffering a broken collarbone after a challenge with Bukayo Saka left him colliding with Jurgen Klopp in their technical area.

Speaking after the match, Carragher lamented his former team’s poor forward line and noted that Klopp may need to look for attacking reinforcements in January as Luis Diaz struggles to regain his form after returning from injury.

Jamie Carragher has offered his verdict on what Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal could mean for the title race.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The centre-back turned pundit also offered his opinion on the implications Saturday’s clash could have for the title race, noting that of the two teams Mikel Arteta’s men appear more likely at this stage to challenge for top spot. .

“I think I would prefer Arsenal over Liverpool,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“When I look at the strength of the two centre-backs (William Saliba and Gabriel) and Declan Rice in midfield, they look really solid.

“Coming to Anfield was difficult for them, but they didn’t really allow too many opportunities. The same thing happened at Aston Villa, they were unlucky to lose that.

“And Liverpool and Aston Villa are the two best teams at home this season, the records say so.”

The former Liverpool defender revealed that he sees Arsenal as the most likely of the two teams to challenge for the title.

Carragher added that Gunners summer signing Declan Rice will be crucial to their efforts.

IT’S ALL STARTING! It’s All Kicking Off is an exciting new podcast from Mail Sport promising a different take on Premier League football, launching with a preview show today and every week this season. It is available at MailOnline, Mail+, Youtube , apple music and Spotify Your browser does not support iframes.

“Although Arsenal only managed one point in those two games, I was more impressed with the performances than the points they got.”

With Saturday’s result, the Gunners maintain first place after losing just twice in their first sixteen games.

Defending champions Manchester City are currently six points adrift of fifth place, but can halve that deficit when they travel to Goodison Park to face Everton on Wednesday.