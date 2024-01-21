People are just waking up to the terrifying reality of what would happen to the Earth if it lost oxygen for just five SECONDS.

<!–

A new video is sending seismic waves across social media, revealing the terrifying reality of what would happen to Earth if it lost all of its oxygen for just five seconds.

While most humans can hold their breath for that long, the disappearance of this vital gaseous element would throw our world into chaos.

Some consequences, such as the disappearance of the Earth’s protective ozone layer, will not surprise many, but the prolific TikTok user who detailed this hypothetical apocalyptic scenario did leave some surprises.

Even with the sun still shining on our planet, for example, it is unlikely that we would see any of these rapid catastrophes, as the world would fall into total darkness.

“At first, the body probably wouldn’t even notice,” according to Thomas Mulligan, who goes by the name @mulligan.tv on the platform.

“But you’ll notice it when the sky turns completely black,” Mulligan added, “because the atmosphere doesn’t have oxygen to scatter the sun’s rays of light.”

Originally from Vancouver in Canada, Mulligan is primarily known for his videos about outer space, technology, the future, and famous scientific figures such as Albert Einstein and Carl Sagan.

At the time of writing this article, the twenty-something has amassed an audience of almost 963,000 followers on the platform intrigued by his brief explanations and scientific curiosities.

Any form of transportation that relies on combustion would “immediately stop working,” the TikToker noted. And even more fatal, he said, ‘the ozone layer would also disappear causing everyone and everything to begin the cooking process.’

Mulligan, who has made videos on how to really survive a zombie apocalypse, the ‘Kardashev scale’ for advanced extraterrestrial civilizations and more, revealed the second-order effects of a mass disappearance of oxygen on Earth.

“Any form of transportation that relies on combustion would immediately stop working,” the TikToker noted, “causing planes to fall from the sky and millions of cars to stop working.”

More fatally, he said, “The ozone layer would also disappear, causing everyone and everything to begin the cooking process.”

While humans would only feel and hear these devastating, Earth-shattering effects in these new conditions of total darkness, Mulligan said that soon the entire world’s population would also lose another of their five senses.

The human eardrum, he explained, would explode due to the change in atmospheric air pressure created within the vacuum of disappearing oxygen.

But, perhaps the biggest surprise in this scenario, the entire planet would begin to shrink rapidly, imploding on itself from the crust down, at least according to Mulligan.

Their reasoning involves a bit of geological chemistry and plate tectonics.

“Since the Earth’s crust is 45 percent oxygen,” Mulligan told his TikTok followers, “it would also completely collapse.”

“Everyone and everything would immediately start falling towards the center.”