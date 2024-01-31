Rep. Cori Bush Under DOJ Investigation Over Campaign Spending on Security

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri is under investigation by the Justice Department for potential misuse of funds, according to multiple reports. The investigation was initiated after the DOJ issued a subpoena to the House Sergeant at Arms on Monday, seeking documents related to the case.

The subpoena pertains to the alleged mishandling of funds concerning security measures.

In a statement, the Democrat acknowledged the Justice Department’s scrutiny of her campaign’s security spending and assured full cooperation with the inquiry. She asserted that no federal tax dollars were used for personal security and maintained compliance with House regulations. Bush says that she engaged her husband’s security services due to his extensive experience in the field and his ability to offer necessary services at or below fair market rates.

“First and foremost, I hold myself, my campaign, and my position to the highest levels of integrity,” Bush said. “I also believe in transparency which is why I can confirm that the Department of Justice is reviewing my campaign’s spending on security services. We are fully cooperating in this investigation, and I would like to take this opportunity to outline the facts and the truth.”

The Justice Department opted not to provide comment on the matter.

