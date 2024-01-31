Wed. Jan 31st, 2024

    News

    Rep. Cori Bush Under DOJ Investigation Over Campaign Spending on Security

    By

    Jan 30, 2024 , , , ,
    Rep. Cori Bush Under DOJ Investigation Over Campaign Spending on Security

    U.S. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri is under investigation by the Justice Department for potential misuse of funds, according to multiple reports. The investigation was initiated after the DOJ issued a subpoena to the House Sergeant at Arms on Monday, seeking documents related to the case.

    The subpoena pertains to the alleged mishandling of funds concerning security measures.

    In a statement, the Democrat acknowledged the Justice Department’s scrutiny of her campaign’s security spending and assured full cooperation with the inquiry. She asserted that no federal tax dollars were used for personal security and maintained compliance with House regulations. Bush says that she engaged her husband’s security services due to his extensive experience in the field and his ability to offer necessary services at or below fair market rates.

    “First and foremost, I hold myself, my campaign, and my position to the highest levels of integrity,” Bush said. “I also believe in transparency which is why I can confirm that the Department of Justice is reviewing my campaign’s spending on security services. We are fully cooperating in this investigation, and I would like to take this opportunity to outline the facts and the truth.”

    The Justice Department opted not to provide comment on the matter.

    The post Rep. Cori Bush Under DOJ Investigation Over Campaign Spending on Security appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    California Man Arrested After $5 MILLION Worth of Nike Products Found in Warehouse

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Ohio Man Gets 18 Years for Firebombing Church That Planned Drag Events

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Nia Long Joins Michael Jackson Biopic as Katherine Jackson

    Jan 31, 2024

    You missed

    News

    California Man Arrested After $5 MILLION Worth of Nike Products Found in Warehouse

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Ohio Man Gets 18 Years for Firebombing Church That Planned Drag Events

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Nia Long Joins Michael Jackson Biopic as Katherine Jackson

    Jan 31, 2024
    News

    Palestinian UN teachers EXPOSED as Hamas-loving jihadists: Congress learns of Telegram club of 3,000 educators praising “holy warriors” who left Israelis “dead in hell” on October 7

    Jan 31, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy