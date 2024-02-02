Hacker reveals how easily he can steal all your data from your iPhone and empty your bank accounts: ‘It takes ten seconds’

<!–

Kyle Sandilands shocked his co-star Jackie ‘O’ Henderson on Friday by revealing how easily an American hacker can gain access to any iPhone.

The radio king, 52, told his co-host, 49, that Minnesota’s Aaron Johnson had devised a sneaky trick to gain unauthorized access to someone’s device.

“The Wall Street Journal interviewed Aaron, who was imprisoned for hacking into hundreds of people’s iPhones and draining their bank accounts,” Kyle began.

‘Aaron shows how easy it is to hack into someone’s iPhone. He asks someone if he can put his number in his phone and once he has the phone in his hand, he asks for the code.

“He enters the six-digit code and then turns off Find My iPhone, which locks them out. It takes ten seconds to change passwords,” Kyle added.

Jackie O quickly disputed Kyle’s claim, saying that someone would have to be pretty gullible to just hand over their iPhone to someone they barely know.

‘That’s so ridiculous. Maybe there are stupid people who fall for it. “I’m a target, he wouldn’t get me,” she said.

Kyle responded that the man was a skilled con artist and had ways of breaking through people’s defenses.

Fortunately, the chances of Johnson hacking into someone’s phone in the near future are very slim, as he is currently serving eight years in the Minnesota Correctional Facility for stealing more than AU450,000 between 2021 and 2022.

Johnson visited local bars, befriended young people, discreetly watched them enter their passcodes and then picked up their phones.

After memorizing their passcodes, he then logged into the devices, changed the passwords and blocked the victims from their Apple IDs.

He also registered his own face in the phone’s Face ID and deleted the owner’s biometric data.

That crucial hack gave him access to the phone’s password keychain, where their banking app login details were readily available.

Johnson withdrew thousands of dollars from the accounts – often before the victim even realized their phone had been stolen.

This vulnerability prompted the recent launch of Apple’s ‘Stolen Device Protection’ – a setting that prevents cybercriminals from locking out iPhone users from their Apple accounts or accessing their passwords stored in Apple’s Keychain.