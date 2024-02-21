Enemy forces unleash airstrikes, shelling across southern Lebanon

NNA – The Israeli enemy opened fire early on Wednesday morning, unleashing heavy machine gun rounds towards the mountains of Labouneh and Al-Alam in the western sector.nbsp;

Enemy reconnaissance aircraft circled throughout the night and into the morning over villages in the districts of Tyre and Bint Jbeil, amid continued release of flares at night over bordering villages adjacent to the Blue Line.nbsp;

Warplanes conducted airstrikes shortly before midnight on the towns of Marwahin, Adaisseh, Aytaroun, and Yaroun, accompanied by intermittent artillery shelling on the villages of Ramia, Naqoura, and Alma Shaab, resulting in extensive damage to crops, olive trees, and properties.

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.