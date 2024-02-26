Drake Once Again Shows Support for Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooter

Cole Burston/Getty Images

Drake is calling for Tory Lanez’s freedom amid the incarcerated rapper’s fight to appeal his sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Early Monday morning, Drake posted a black and white photo of Lanez on his Instagram Story. He captioned it, “3 you,” which is slang for “free you,” with the 3 apparently symbolizing open handcuffs.

In December 2022, Lanez was found guilty on all three charges in connection with the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Just under a year later, he received a 10-year prison sentence.

Read more at The Daily Beast.