    Drake Once Again Shows Support for Megan Thee Stallion’s Shooter

    Drake is calling for Tory Lanez’s freedom amid the incarcerated rapper’s fight to appeal his sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

    Early Monday morning, Drake posted a black and white photo of Lanez on his Instagram Story. He captioned it, “3 you,” which is slang for “free you,” with the 3 apparently symbolizing open handcuffs.

    In December 2022, Lanez was found guilty on all three charges in connection with the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Just under a year later, he received a 10-year prison sentence.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

