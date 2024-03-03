Student Toe-Licking Fundraiser Sparks Investigation Into Oklahoma School

Deer Creek School District

An Oklahoma high school is reportedly under investigation after students were filmed licking peanut butter off of people’s toes as part of a fundraising event.

Students between 9th and 12th grade at Deer Creek High School volunteered on Thursday to participate in the uniquely unhygienic stunt, a video of which was obtained by KOKH.

The video, which was blurred to protect the privacy of the students, began circulating on social media Friday, inciting outrage and questions from some parents about how the toe-licking was allowed.

Read more at The Daily Beast.