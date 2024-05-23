Thu. May 23rd, 2024

Education Minister condemns Israeli attack on school van in Nabatieh

NNA ndash; Caretaker Minister of Education, Abbas Halabi, on Thursday condemned the Israeli attack on a van transporting students from the Lycee du Shoukine Public School, resulting in injuries and the martyrdom of teacher Mohammad Ali Farran.

Currently in London for the World Conference of Ministers of Education, Halabi urged the international community to pressure Israel to stop its aggression against educational institutions.

Halabi extended condolences to the martyr#39;s family, wished the injured students a speedy recovery, and affirmed the commitment to education despite the ongoing conflict.

The Education Minister also contacted the school principal and dispatched officials to check on the injured students in hospitals.

