Tom Holland and Zendaya pose for rare selfie together during low-key outing

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tom Holland and Zendaya posed for a rare selfie together as they enjoyed a quiet night out on Friday.

The Spider-Man actor and the Euphoria star, both 27, keep their romance relatively private, but were spotted together on a rare outing this weekend.

The couple both appeared to be in good spirits as they smiled for a selfie with an overjoyed fan at a pizzeria.

Zendaya cut a relaxed figure in a gray hoodie, while Tom kept it casual in a black sweater, as the Hollywood couple kept a low profile during the outing.

The photo was shared by Arthur H. Panganiban on Twitter, with the fan thanking the couple for taking the time to pose with him for a selfie.

Honored and surprised to be in the presence of Zendaya & Tom Holland, two excellent actors!! The impact you have when you visit Oakland schools will, from what I’ve heard, reverberate through the lives of those children! Thank you both for a moment and a photo to share with my son and his friends. We are big fans! #surreal pic.twitter.com/6Ixxo8pUEk — Arthur H. Panganiban (@ahp_arthur) November 3, 2023

Low-key: Tom Holland and Zendaya (pictured in 2022) are keeping their romance relatively private, but were spotted on a low-key outing together this week

In a caption he said: ‘Delighted and surprised to be in the presence of Zendaya and Tom Holland, two excellent actors!!

“The impact you have when you visit Oakland schools will, from what I’ve heard, reverberate through the lives of those children! Thank you both for a moment and a photo to share with my son and his friends. We are big fans!’

It comes after Tom made very rare comments about his relationship with Zendaya, sharing how he is ‘lucky’ to have her in his life.

In July, he affectionately described their relationship as “worth its weight in gold” as he talked about how they can share their life and work experiences with each other.

Speaking about the SlimLess podcast, he gushed, “I’m lucky to have someone like Zendaya in my life.”

“It’s interesting to be in a romantic relationship with someone who is in the same boat as you,” he continued. Entertainment tonight.

‘You can share your experiences and things like that. And that is worth gold.’

Tom and Zendaya have kept their romance a secret since they were first linked in 2017 after starring together in the Spider-Man franchise.

The pair drove fans wild in June when they were spotted serenading each other at Beyoncé’s concert in Warsaw in an adorable moment caught on camera.

In love: It comes after Tom made very rare comments about his relationship with Zendaya (pictured in December 2021) and talked about how he is ‘lucky’ to have her in his life

As Beyoncé released her hit single Love On Top, the lovebirds couldn’t resist singing along, pointing at each other and dancing.

Last year, Zendaya put an end to rumors that she was pregnant with her first child after a TikTok joke went viral.

The video featured a fake sonogram photo that was Photoshopped to look like the Primetime Emmy Award winner had posted it himself.

The star took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight, complaining that people are “just making stuff up for no reason.”

In June 2022, Zendaya also gushed about her boyfriend Tom in a special birthday message for the Peter Parker actor, shared to her Instagram.

To celebrate the actor turning 26, she posted a classic black and white photo of the couple embracing, with a touching caption underneath.

“Happiest birthday to the one who makes me happiest,” she wrote with a heart symbol.

Less than an hour later, Tom replied to the message and left three heart emojis underneath it.

The stars met when they were cast in the Spider-Man reboot, with Tom taking on the role of Peter Parker/Spiderman, while Zendaya was cast as his love interest MJ.

Fans had long suspected that Tom and Zendaya were dating, but their theories were confirmed when the pair were caught kissing in mid-2021.

Zendaya had previously insisted that they were not dating August 2017, calling Tom one of her “best friends.”

Romance: Tom and Zendaya (pictured in December 2021) have kept their romance low-key since they were first linked in 2017 after starring together in the Spider-Man franchise

‘We are friends. He’s a great guy. He is literally one of my best friends,” she said.

Tom then shut down reports that he was dating Zendaya in June 2019, after the on-screen chemistry left fans hopeful that the sparks were real.

However, Zendaya and Tom shared their first kiss and finally confirmed they were a couple on July 1, 2021.

The couple was spotted kissing passionately in his car during an outing in Los Angeles, with the actor gently holding Zendaya’s face as he leaned out of the driver’s seat of his Audi and locked lips with his girlfriend.

The duo have shown affection for each other on social media since going public with their romance two years ago, but are notoriously private about their relationship.