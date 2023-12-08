Tori Spelling Models Black Lace Top and Red Jacket in Glamorous Selfie Amid Split from Husband Dean McDermott: ‘The Holiday Season Continues’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tori Spelling isn’t letting her relationship problems with ex-husband Dean McDermott ruin her Christmas spirit.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, took her in instagram on Thursday to share an incredibly glamorous photo of herself wearing a stunning Christmas ensemble.

Wearing a low-cut black top trimmed with lace and a bright red jacket, the mother of five looked ready for a cover shoot.

She kept her signature platinum blonde locks long and loose, and highlighted her natural look with a smoky eye and a full pink lip.

After crediting her glam squad in the caption, the stunning actress joked: “I touched the elf, sorry, not sorry.” Free night. Hey, 25 days is a commitment. The Christmas season continues!’

Just days earlier, Tori was seen for the first time since Dean revealed he didn’t spend Thanksgiving with Spelling and his kids while celebrating the holiday at a sober living center.

He revealed that he completed a 40-day stint in rehab over the summer and now lives in a sober living home with eight other men.

It also comes shortly after his explosive and revealing interview with DailyMail.com.

In the interview, Dean described how his marriage imploded as he and Tori grew apart, and his problems were worsened by his addiction to alcohol and prescription drugs.

“All Tori has done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of harm and pain on that woman,” he told DailyMail.com.

“Today I take responsibility for that. And it’s the biggest amendment I’ll ever have to make in my life.”

When he hit rock bottom, Dean says the duo lived as “roommates” and were plagued by money worries and paparazzi while he was deeply depressed, drinking tequila and drugs alone every night and enraged by alcohol that “petrified” his wife and children. .

He told her how he would pass out, leaving a worried Tori frantically checking on him to make sure he was still alive.

Now sober after a summer in rehab, Dean, 56, told DailyMail.com about his battle to get clean and how his struggle with addiction helped ruin one of Hollywood’s most famous marriages.

Dean, who hasn’t seen Tori since he moved her and the kids out of their rental house because of a mold problem in late June, says he’s starting to communicate with his wife again via text and is desperate to see his children.

Despite that and his new relationship with Texan Lily Calo, 32, Dean says he still loves Tori and has no regrets about their life together.

He said: ‘It was a total fairy tale. I mean, it was a beautiful love story. Love at first sight and getting married in the most beautiful way possible.’

The estranged couple have been married since May 2006 and separated in June this year after 17 years of marriage.

They share five children: Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, six.