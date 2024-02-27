LA Clippers unveil new logo and uniforms featuring stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden… as team gears up to move into the $2B Intuit Dome next season

The LA Clippers have been sharing the court with the Lakers since 1999.

The Clippers regain their red jerseys for the first time since 2016-17

DailyMail.com provides the latest international sports news.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The LA Clippers unveiled their new uniforms and a new logo ahead of their move to the $2 billion Intuit Dome next season.

On Monday, the team shared its new logo and showed off the new threads worn by stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden.

The team was allowed to reveal its new brand mid-season due to the progress of its new facility in Inglewood, California. Construction has progressed to the point where the logo will begin to appear inside the building ahead of next season.

The new shield features a compass rose forming a letter C with an approaching Clipper ship pointing in all four directions. As for the uniforms, the Clips decided to modify some classics and recover iconic looks from yesteryear.

The white uniforms feature an updated version of the Clippers script in blue that first debuted in the late 1980s. The blue jerseys have the Clippers sprint in red across the chest. Meanwhile, the red jerseys have Los Angeles in blue letters with maritime flags on the sides.

The LA Clippers unveiled their new jerseys and logo ahead of their move to the Intuit Dome

The Clippers revealed they will bring back red jerseys for the first time since 2016-17

The rebranding process was a “quiet listening tour,” according to Clippers president of business operations Gillian Zucker. She said they took input from thousands of fans into account before starting their new era at the Intuit Dome.

‘We just gathered a ton of information, which was, ‘Should we?’ Should we change the name? Should we change the colors? Should we change the logo? And if so, what do people want to see? Why would they want us to change it? What would you want it to represent? How would they want us to represent ourselves? Zucker said The Athletic.

“And we used all that information and all that research and worked with a group of experts to offer what we believe is the answer to that question.”

Zucker shared how the red uniforms were in high demand by the Clippers fan base. The Clippers haven’t attempted to recreate or revive the redshirt since the Lob City team in 2016-17. George also teased the return of red shirts on Podcast P last month.

“I think the fans will be very excited to have the red back,” Zucker told The Athletic. “That was something we had a resounding chorus about, is ‘bring back red.’” So I think it’s something that fans will really embrace.”

The Clippers will move into their new $2 billion facility in Inglewood, California, next season.

The Clippers currently sit in fourth place in the competitive Western Conference with a record of 37-19.

Founded as the Buffalo Braves in 1970, the team was renamed the Clippers when they moved to San Diego eight years later. In 1984, the team moved again, this time to Los Angeles. In 1999, they would join the Lakers and Kings (NHL) at Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center.

The Clippers’ most successful season came in 2021, when they appeared in the Western Conference Finals before losing to the Phoenix Suns.

Still searching for its first title, the team has enjoyed a lot of success this season with the acquisition of Harden from Philadelphia. The Clips currently sit in fourth place in the Western Conference with a record of 37-19.

As the team’s future began to take shape, they also made sure their stars would remain on board for the foreseeable future. In January, Leonard signed a three-year extension, keeping him with the team through 2027.

Leonard shared how he hopes his extension encourages George, who joined the Clippers with him in 2019, to remain a Clipper as his contract expires after this season.