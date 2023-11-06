Grim moment murderer Dannon Bryant stabs HIMSELF with knife as he lay dying on Las Vegas road after being struck by police cruiser while trying to flee apartment he torched

The grim moment a murder suspect stabbed himself to death after being hit by a police car in Las Vegas has been caught on camera

The grim moment a murder suspect stabbed himself to death after being hit by a police cruiser in Las Vegas has been released on video by police.

Disturbing bodycam footage shows Dannon Bryant, 43, stabbing himself in the middle of traffic after fleeing the apartment he set on fire before stabbing a woman to death moments earlier.

Las Vegas police said a neighbor reported that Bryant stabbed the victim, whose name has not been released, on Oct. 31 on a second-floor balcony in the 8800 block of Canyon Rim Way.

The resident told police that the woman was covered in blood 8NewsNowand that Bryant also cut himself while “the whole apartment was on fire.”

Assistant Sheriff Jamie Prosser said Bryant escaped by jumping from the balcony and running across the road.

Officers began looking for Bryant after he fled the apartment where he stabbed a woman to death and found him “stumbling through traffic” in the middle of the road.

Officers searched for Bryant and found him “stumbling through traffic” on Desert Inn Road.

“Vehicles began to stop in the middle of the road when Bryant walked toward them with the knife,” LVPD said.

The bodycam footage shows Bryant standing in the middle of traffic while armed with an 8-inch knife as the police vehicle approaches.

Officer James Burt, who was driving, says “lock the door” and “I’m going to hit him.”

“Officer Burt used his patrol vehicle to encounter Bryant,” LVPD said. “Bryant then fell to the ground and was run over by the vehicle.”

Burt and his partner jumped out of the vehicle and ordered Bryant to drop his weapon, but he immediately began stabbing himself again.

At this point, Burt used a stun gun on the suspect and pulled out the knife while calling for medical backup. EMTs arrived on scene and pronounced Bryant dead.

Officer James Burt used a stun gun on the suspect and pulled out the knife while calling for medical assistance

Meanwhile, back at the crime scene, neighbors tried to help Bryant’s victim escape the burning building with a ladder, but she fell to the sidewalk below.

The injured woman was taken to UMC Trauma, where her death was confirmed.

In police footage from outside the apartment, a dog inside the building can be heard howling in pain. Neighbors tried to save the pet, but police said it was “entirely engulfed in flames” by the time they arrived.

Assistant Sheriff Prosser said Bryant would have been charged with murder, arson and resisting a government official with a deadly weapon had he survived the encounter with police.

Burt, an officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2006, is on paid leave while the department investigates his use of force.