10 best Bonobos gifts, from sharp suits to versatile chinos

Bonobos excels at making comfortable menswear that can go from the office to date night.

Suits and other dressy clothes are typically an infrequent purchase, yet everyone likes to feel good in an especially polished outfit. That ‘once in a blue moon’ factor actually makes dressy picks a great option to give as gifts since they’re unlikely to invest in nicer pieces too often for themselves. A new look can also boost their confidence and upgrade their wardrobe for the future.

Styles from the menswear brand Bonobos always look sharp, plus they come at reasonable prices. A focus on fit makes almost all of their offerings feel like they’re custom-made. The Find Your Fit guide provides tailored recommendations for pants based on preferences in fit at the thigh, taper at the ankles, length, and more.

The brand is well known for their chinos, which our reporters found super comfortable in our Bonobos chinos review. Whether your giftee could use a new suit for a special occasion or just something to refresh their everyday wardrobe, we’ve rounded up the best items from Bonobos to give as gifts.

A versatile pair of chinos Bonobos Stretch Washed Chino 2.0 Flexible enough to take them from the office to happy hour, these chinos are a great all-around choice. Our reporters found them to have a good range of motion from the small amount of stretch in the fabric. They are wrinkle resistant, moisture wicking, and have an added zip pocket for important items, all for under $100. A sweater featuring a quirky character Bonobos Critter Supersoft Fleece Crew For chilly days, a cozy fleece sweater will warm them right up. This crewneck comes with a bit of personality from the embroidered detail on the chest, with animal designs ranging from racoon to yeti. For an even bolder look, there’s a design that features a full winter landscape. A sleek velvet blazer Bonobos Jetsetter Italian Velvet Blazer Spice up their style with this unique blazer. Plush velvet provides a new spin on the classic suit jacket, available in rich color options of dark plum and chocolate brown. A luxe T-shirt Bonobos Pima Performance Tee Made from an equal blend of Pima cotton and Drytex acrylic, this T-shirt is anything but basic. Soft and moisture-wicking, it will level up their everyday outfits in both comfort and style. A hybrid of chinos and dress pants Bonobos Refined Stretch Chino They’ll look dapper in this hybrid pant which combines the comfort of chinos with the flair of dress pants. With four available fit styles, there’s an option to suit almost any preference. In addition to four brushed solid colors, the pants come in patterned options of twill, check, and houndstooth. A corduroy button-up Bonobos Everyday Corduroy Shirt Corduroy adds a fun textural element to any outfit. Perfect for layering, this overshirt is made of fine-wale corduroy and has some stretch built in to make it extra cozy. A suit that fits like it was made-to-measure Bonobos Jetsetter Super 120s Italian Wool Suit Give them the luxury of a suit that feels custom fitted without the steep price tag. We were fans of the variety of fit options the brand offers in our Bonobos suit review of the Jetsetter’s predecessor, the Daily Grind suit. The Jetsetter takes all the best parts of the older suit style and improves upon them with high-quality Italian wool and smart design details. A fleece-lined jacket Bonobos Teddy Fleece Lined Canvas Jacket This utilitarian canvas jacket is versatile enough to pair with just about any outfit. Lined with teddy fleece, it will keep them warm without feeling too bulky. A merino wool sweater that’s easy to clean Bonobos Washable Merino Crewneck Sweater Merino wool is a super soft and naturally moisture-wicking fabric, but is not always the easiest to maintain. This lightweight sweater is designed to throw in the wash to give them all the benefits of merino wool with none of the maintenance effort. A sharp new tie Bonobos Premium Necktie Complement their favorite suit with a new silk tie. Available in 25 different colors and patterns, it won’t be hard to find a unique design that fits their style.

