In another blow to Boeing, a Delta Airlines 757 jet lost a wheel under its nose just before takeoff from Atlanta

A Delta Airlines Boeing 757-251 approaches Washington Ronald Reagan National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia on February 24, 2021.

DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

A Delta Air Lines jet preparing to leave Atlanta, Georgia, lost its nose wheel right before takeoff.The Boeing 757 had its wheel pop out and roll down a hill, per an FAA report.The plane was carrying 184 passengers and six crew. No one was injured, per the FAA.

A wheel under the nose of a Boeing 757 operated by Delta Air Lines popped out of place and rolled down a hill as the passenger jet prepared for takeoff, per the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Delta flight on Saturday was carrying 184 passengers, four cabin crew, and two pilots, as it prepared to depart from an airport in Atlanta, Georgia, per a preliminary FAA report filed on Monday.

No one was injured, the report said. The aircraft was lining up and waiting for takeoff when its “nose wheel came off and rolled down the hill,” it stated.

Delta told The Washington Post the flight was leaving Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for Bogotá, Colombia.

“We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” the carrier said, which said a tire had come loose from the plane’s landing gear.

Passengers were transferred to a replacement plane, Delta added.

The incident comes after a high-profile mishap on an Alaskan Airlines flight involving a Boeing 737 Max 9 door plug, which dramatically blew out of the fuselage mid-air and exposed passengers inside to strong winds.

No one was seriously injured in the door-plug incident, but it has renewed questions about the 737 Max’s safety, with the FAA grounding 171 of the Max 9s in the US.

Boeing and Delta did not immediately respond to requests for comment sent by BI outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider