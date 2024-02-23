Fri. Feb 23rd, 2024

    This Taylor Swift-Katy Perry Selfie Is a Long Time Coming

    Feb 23, 2024 , , , ,
    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Instagram

    During the initial, American leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor Swift’s career-spanning spectacle already drew the attendance of nearly every famous person in Hollywood. But it wasn’t until the show went international that Katy Perry, one of the pop star’s former nemeses, popped up to pay her respects. Perry posted video of herself jamming to “Bad Blood,” Swift’s diss track about their now-squashed beef, from Swift’s Friday night concert in Sydney, Australia, as well as a selfie with Swift that comes with years of backstory.

    Beginning in 2009, Swift and Perry were known to congenially and consistently pose for pictures together at awards shows and praise each other on social media, but with 2014’s 1989, Swift included a song, “Bad Blood,” which she explained to Rolling Stone was a diss tracked aimed at a female pop colleague who’d scorned her.

    “She did something so horrible,” Swift said at the time. “I was like, ‘Oh, we’re just straight-up enemies.’ And it wasn’t even about a guy! It had to do with business. She basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour. She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me. And I’m surprisingly non-confrontational–you would not believe how much I hate conflict. So now I have to avoid her. It’s awkward, and I don’t like it.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

