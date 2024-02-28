Trump Gets His Dominant Win Over Nikki Haley in Michigan

Sam Wolfe/Reuters

The most populous state to vote so far in 2024—and one of the most pivotal for the general election—is set to hand Donald Trump his biggest victory yet of the Republican primary.

The former president was declared the winner of Michigan’s primary election shortly after polls closed on Tuesday night, as he began building a substantial margin of victory over his only remaining GOP rival, Nikki Haley. While the official results will take days, Trump appeared to be headed to a roughly two-thirds victory in the GOP primary over Haley.

That means Trump is on track to win the majority of the 16 Republican convention delegates from Michigan that are up for grabs on Tuesday, inching him closer to claiming the nomination. But 39 of the state’s 55 delegates will be allocated at a state party convention on Saturday, which will unfold amid a strange and dramatic power struggle over the leadership of the Michigan GOP organization.

Read more at The Daily Beast.