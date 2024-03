JIM WATSON

Donald Trump defeated Nikki Haley in the Missouri caucuses, edging him even closer to securing the Republican nomination.

The Associated Press called the state for the former president at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, less than two hours after voters went to the polls, though Missouri officially takes a month to award all of its 54 delegates.

Polling from Decision Desk HQ and The Hill showed Trump with 88 percent of the vote compared to Haley’s 12 percent.

Read more at The Daily Beast.